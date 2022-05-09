Police need help locating Miguel Martinez, 54, of Winder, after his roommate was found murdered in his home.
Martinez is a Hispanic male, 5'5 tall and weighs about 190 pounds.
It is unknown what he was wearing when he left his home on E. Broad Street in a stolen vehicle. According to Winder Police Department (WPD), he may have been on the run since May 3 or May 4.
The stolen vehicle has since been recovered and he may now be on foot and is known to travel by bicycle.
According to WPD, Martinez has ties to the Oconee and Athens-Clarke County areas.
It is believed he may be armed and dangerous. If contact is made, contact Det. Jacob Hercules at 470-201-8546 or jacob.hercules@cityofwinder.com
According to GBI, Martinez could be facing charges including felony murder, aggravated assault and theft by taking a motor vehicle in connection to the death of David Wolfe, 69, of Winder.
On May 7, Wolfe was found deceased inside his home on East Broad Street by his landlord during a welfare check.
Responding officers determined Wolfe and his roommate, Martinez, had not been seen in several days and Wolfe’s vehicle was also missing.
The missing vehicle was found in another part of the county, but Martinez has not been located.
The Winder Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigations assist with the investigation of Wolfe’s death.
Wolfe will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.
This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Winder Police Department at (770) 867-2156 or the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
