A day after early voting opened for the special election to fill the late Isaiah “Coach” Berry’s unexpired term, candidates running for his District 4 seat on the Barrow County Board of Commissioners met for a town hall discussion, where they answered some of the toughest questions facing the Barrow County in 2022.
Power Evans, a political science and history student at the University of Georgia and active community member, served as mediator during the event, which was held in the Terry England Conference Room at the Auburn Public Library.
Candidates Robin Martinelli and Alex Ward, answered the following 12 questions from Evans, 9 of which the candidates were given the opportunity to prepare for before the event:
1. How would you foster a better relationship between the municipalities and the county?
Martinelli: “I want to make sure once a month I have a place to meet where you can come and sit for two hours or all day long and just tell me how you feel about the community, tell me what you would like to do as a community and explain to me your needs.”
Ward: "I think that we as a county commission should have a retreat with the city councils where we bring them in and find ways to create synergy. There’s always going to be differences, but one of the keys to making sure we work together is just having that open communication."
2. Do you believe the millage rate is fine where it is and do we need to continue to lower it or do we need to raise it?
Ward: "Taxes are necessary to fund the basic services we all rely on. As our county continues to grow, it’s important that we take a look at the millage rate and we make sure that as we get that tax assessment and we get the initial budget views back, we get that rollback millage rate. I want to take a look and do a deep dive and say if we go with the rollback millage rates and we roll back the millage again, what does that do for our funding versus what would happen if we keep the millage rate the same. We have to make sure that were bringing in enough revenue so that as our county continues to grow we’re able to fund the basic services as their demands grow so they can continue to provide service to the level we expect."
Martinelli: "We want our taxes lowered always. This is where everybody wants to move. I know many people in this room moved here because you wanted lower taxes. We’re on the cusp of 316 and 211 and with developments coming and it’s so important, but we always have to think about our neighbor. Lower taxes has to happen."
3. Barrow County is one of the top growth counties in the state, do you believe that this fast growth is necessary or should we slow down and control our growth?
Martinelli: "If you sit down at city council meetings you will see that we're trying to contain some of this growth, but it's unavoidable. So, the bigger issue is our road. We have to look at our roads. We need to understand as the developments are coming our roads have to be open and be able to manage it. We have to we have to be very mindful of our management. We have to be very mindful of development we have to play offense and instead of defense and we know it's coming and we have to prepare ourselves."
Ward: "Growth is a cornerstone of change and so it's not really a question of whether or not we should slow it down because there's going to be issues with trying to do that. Anybody who says hey, we can stop growth, You can't do it, you're going to fail and open up the county to lawsuits. What we can do, all we should do is manage that growth in a smart and responsible way. A key to smart responsible growth is making sure that as we have new zoning requests coming in for new developments that they are matching the surrounding area that as we approve rezoning requests that the site plans include strict adherence to our zoning guidelines."
4. What is your favorite thing about Barrow County?
Ward: "One of my favorite things about Barrow County is actually just being able to go out and have fellowship with people being able to go to some of our local restaurants and walking in and having people that I've become friends with since moving into the county coming by and saying hi to me and chatting with them. I've got people that I'll sometimes run into two or three times in the same day as going to different restaurants or going out to the grocery store. And I really like that. I love that small town community feel."
Martinelli: "I am newly amputated as of 2019 and my neighbors came and built ramps at my house. They built ramps. I didn't even know my neighbors. They had a wheelchair there. And there was a special friend in the that made sure I only had one shoe. This was so heartfelt to me. That’s what I love about Barrow County."
5. What are the top three issues you think Barrow county is facing today?
Martinelli: "One of our top three issues is roads, then there would be growth, taxes, crime and traffic. All of these issues are extremely, extremely important, but we can't forget our EMTs our 911 and all our service industries too. We also need to have studies. We've had traffic studies and we need to have crime analysis, and to all come together and come to our community meetings so we can all open up about how we feel about our community."
Ward: "The three things that I hear as a constant refrain of issues that are facing Barrow County is our growth not matching the characteristics of the surrounding area, the new growth, our infrastructure, not being able to keep up with the demands of the new growth. And then third is that loss of the sense of community that I briefly touched on in the previous question. And all three of these can be addressed through smart responsible growth."
6. Some people in our community might say that we have traffic problems. What do you think? How would you mitigate those concerns or change the situation?
Ward: “We have to bring in traffic engineers to look at those types of interchanges to make sure they're properly timed. We have to make sure we are properly predicting the growth going on in the county, what areas are growing and one of the things that we really have to do is use our future land use map. The future land use map’s whole purpose is for us to be able to plan what is going to happen within the county, what the growth is going to look like, which areas are going to be set aside as rural neighborhood versus suburban neighborhood and if we're constantly updating that just based on a request from a developer, then that throws our planning completely out."
We also need to work with our partners at both the state and the federal level because we can bring in a lot of money from the state and the federal level to help fund road growth to make sure that our roads are able to support the growth without having to directly affect the taxes of the residents of Barrow County.
Martinelli: We have to invest in security, but we have to do more traffic studies. We have to sit down and ask ourselves what kind of traffic studies do we want, where do we want them, how can we get them and that's by going to our Barrow County Commissioner meetings and our city council meetings and asking for traffic studies. Roundabouts do work and we can work together for this but they're about $1.2 million and it has to be within our budget.
7. What qualifications do you possess that make you a good candidate for county commissioner?
Martinelli: I'm data driven. That is what I am. That is what I do for a living. I'm a private investigator. I've been one for a really long time and I am data driven. I'm going to pull up stats. I'm going to ask questions. I'm going to read everything because it's important. It's my job. And as I said, this this campaign is not about us. It's about y'all.
Ward: As a contract attorney, I have to read every single line in a contract every single provision of a contract that I have to understand how is that going to affect my clients and how is that going to negatively or positively impact them. That is a skill I believe we need. We need somebody that can sit there that can go through each line of a proposal that can pull them out, they can look at provisions. One of the other key components to being a contract attorney is that you have to work with others to reach a mutual understanding. You're not always going to get everything that you want when reviewing a contract but really working to find that middle ground, to find where we can make sure we have benefit for everybody so that nobody is left out, that is a real key component for being a contract attorney and is really something we need on the county commission.
8. "If you received a $5 million grant to use in the county in any way you wanted what would you do with it and why?"
Ward: "The most important thing we can do with grant money is something that won’t incur long term liability. What we can use it for is investment in ways we can expand capacity within our various government offices. For example, universal e-file documents and court cases and in our permitting department so we can relieve pressure off clerk staff. If we invest we can expand our capacity as we continue to grow without increasing long term liabilities."
Martinelli: "I think $100,000 for our roads, we need a fire station off Hwy. 316, which would be $2.5 million, $500,00 to expand senior citizen services and programs, a new optimized website, $300,000 for Barrow curb appeal with signs and courthouse improvements, $200,00 toward our 911 call center, $89,000 for two grant writers and donate any historical landmarks in Barrow County to repair and remodel any monuments for our future constituents."
9. What do you think Barrow’s top three priorities should be over the next three years?
Martinelli: "Our top three priorities would be following our comprehensive plan. A lot of people came together with this plan. We have planned for some growth but we can’t plan to all growth. Roads and taxes and we need to care about our community and come together a little bit more and have a hometown feeling like we used to have, with more festivals and getting together more and anything with communication. We need communication."
Ward: "Growth that doesn’t match the characteristics of surrounding areas, infrastructure growth not keeping up with the growth and demand from new residents moving in to Barrow County and losing that sense of community. One of the reasons so many of us love Barrow County is that small town feel, that sense of community and we need to make sure were preserving that through development."
10. How do you plan to involve residents in the city planning process in our county?
Ward: "I want to hold regular informal get-togethers where you as a resident can come to me and bring your questions and bring your concerns to me. I want to have that collaborative dialogue so we can find a mutual ground."
Martinelli: "We need to learn to listen to y’all. We also need to be creative and open up how we feel. We need to be open and transparent and have an open-door policy, as I do. We need to play offense instead of defense and this is the time."
11. Currently county emergency services id slowly moving towards privatization do you think this is a good idea or should we continue to have our current system?
Martinelli: “The partnership with Northeast Georgia is the best partnership and we need to keep partnering with Northeast Georgia Medical Center to help out with emergency services I Barrow County. This is the most awesome deal that we could put together to help our community.”
Ward: "When I first saw proposal, I did have reservations. On the face, it looks like loss of service but by transitioning over they’ve retained employees. As I read the proposal, I was very happy to see not only that the contract has service level agreements, but what Barrow County was very smart about is that it actually retained their EMS zone license."
12. Why are you running for county commissioner?
Ward: "After I moved in, I started seeing the rapid growth that we're all experiencing here in Barrow County. I started seeing the rezone houses and so I started looking at those rezoning notices and I started digging deep into those proposals and that's where I started noticing that some of the discrepancies. I realized that relying on my background in both businesses, and as a consequence, I can be an advocate for our communities, to make sure that we are really pushing those proposals that we're really digging in deep and making sure that it will have the best benefit for the county, for the community and for the residents right around this particular development. I decided to get in this race because I feel that we need a voice on the county commission that is going to listen to the residents. It's going to take the questions to the rest of the commission. It's going to really push the issues."
Martinelli: "I realized how important this race was and I realized growing up on mud pies and riding my tricycle bicycles off Hwy. 124 that had we known about the growth and we know how to keep an open mind and be vulnerable. You have to be open and you have to listen and you have to go to every meeting. I care about Barrow County. I care about our court systems. I surely care about our police department. I care about everything in the department and everything with the community and I'm data driven, and when I say I'm data driven, I'm going to pull every note, make every phone call, I want to question why, I want to ask reasons, I want to understand."
After Evan’s questions, the public was then given the opportunity to ask questions for both candidates.
1. As county commissioner, what would you do to boost morale for current county employees but to try to keep employees from leaving Barrow County?
Martinelli: "Making sure we are up to date with our benefits. we need to sit down and compare ourselves to a neighboring county and do a study. Our courthouse is our main focus in trying to help. Just caring and listening and being compassionate and vulnerable."
Ward: "So we really need to emphasize putting that using that structure, allowing the departments to go through the county manager when there's an issue, not for us to be directly involved and putting pressure onto county employees. That's how you get turnover. When you have a company and this happens in a company this happens in government when you have a company and you've got multiple bosses constantly nagging at you. It lowers morale. it's really a two fold thing sure that we're properly compensating and making sure that we're providing a good healthy work environment that everybody is happy to come into every day. Properly compensating and providing a good healthy work environment that everyone is happy to come to everyday."
2. Do you have a library card?
Ward: "No because I don’t have a facility nearby. We need to make sure we provide services to all of our residents equally."
Martinelli: "No, but I will have a library card probably within 24 hours. They are important."
3. Do you believe there is unplanned growth and if you do how do you define that?
Martinelli: "The only way to really answer that question is to have somebody on our board like myself that is data driven, will ask questions will ask research, go out to the property. If there's an issue go ask the homeowner go talk to the community. We have to be open minded. So yes, we have to work better at that with the community but I understand what the growth, we do need to look at our comprehensive plan."
Ward: "It's planned in the sense that we're voting on it. It's uncommon in the sense that we're just allowing it to go through unchecked without asking those hard hitting questions, like asking why does this not match with what we say this area should be, because those are the things we can't control. Those are the things we should control. So that we can manage the growth in a more responsible and smart manner."
4. What would you do as county commissioner to address the needs of the working people in this county?
Ward: "We just have to make sure that when we do it, we're doing it in a smart, responsible way so that we're making sure that it matches the existing area. We shouldn’t throw down a high density, affordable apartment complex right in the middle of an area that was originally set aside as rural neighborhood and it has R1 housing surrounding it. If you do that, we're then going away from our future land use map, which again, goes back to that's what we use for planning purposes. So, we can find those areas where we allow that high density so we can promote that type of growth."
Martinelli: "We do have to be smart and try to pick some of these communities. We just have to speak up and entertain more development and developers that have affordable homes. We need to think about the single family hard-working families. This plan is our plan, but it’s not the Bible, we can veer from it. We would have to entertain some of that developments just like we entertained parks."
5. What are your thoughts on SB494, which is about large investment groups that want to get involved in communities without local government having a say?
Martinelli: "I'd like to put a citizens group together or a systems outreach. There could be different programs that can be put together in an open meeting, that would be something that we can sit and look at. As civilians, sitting down and looking at property, it is important, but that's a very good question and probably needs a lot of research."
Ward: "I do have fundamental issues with SB 494, where we are going to lose a lot of our local control. We need to have more control at the local level and as commissioner one of the ways that we can advocate for keeping that control at the local level is to work with our members of the Barrow County legislative delegation in the redistricting. We don't need this legislation to pass and we can work with our representatives to make sure that we are passing legislation that is not going to negatively impact our communities and negatively impact our ability as a county commission to more actively and respond to you as a community."
6. How faith has shaped you and some of your core values?
Ward: "I'm a member of the Jewish nation. I grew up and went to religious school, had my Bar Mitzvah. My faith is really important to me and it's important because it does guide our morals and our principles. It's one of the reasons that I do believe in community and outreach and speaking to people and just living my life as a decent person, because that's what's important to me at my core."
Martinelli: "I am a devout Baptist. Faith is first and then family and I do have open mind to other religions we have to living we have to living where we live. And it's not an inability, it's an ability and you can have any religion you want as long as we love each other, care about each other and we're open minded."
