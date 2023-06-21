Winder-Barrow Community Theater recently completed its first week of Drama Camp for the summer. The children learned many skills about theater during the week and presented a “show” for their parents and friends on Friday. The campers made costumes and props for their shows, learned songs, played games, and learned about the fun of being on the stage.
The final week of Drama Camp will be July 17-21, but the deadline for registration is July 3. The cost for the camp is $50 per child for the week. This includes a t-shirt, daily snacks and craft items. For more information about Drama Camp please see the website at www.winderbarrowtheatre.org. You can pay for camp and get registration forms on the website.
