WBCT donates to Holiday Connection

Pictured (from left): Kayla Shumate, Chico's FAS and Holiday Connection Committee Member, Pam Veader, treasurer of WBCT, and Miranda Deaton, Barrow County Schools, Holiday Connection Committee Member and Secretary of the Barrow Family Connection Board

 Submitted photo

Winder-Barrow Community Theatre completed its production of "Nutcracker" Dec. 4 with over 650 people attending the show.  A portion of the proceeds from that show was donated to the Holiday Connection for use in The Christmas Store.  A raffle was held for a Christmas wreath donated by Leslie Kimbell, and all of the proceeds from the raffle also went to Holiday Connection.  Over $1,100 was donated to be used to provide Christmas gifts for needy children in Barrow County.  The check was presented to Kayla Shumate and Miranda Deaton, who are members of the Holiday Connection Committee.

