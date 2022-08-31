Winder-Barrow Community Theatre (WBCT) recently presented the play, "Almost, Maine," as its third play in the 2022 season. WBCT chooses a local nonprofit organization to receive a part of the ticket proceeds from each play and Peace Place, Inc. was the chosen group from this show.
Peace Place empowers victims, survivors and our communities to break the cycle of domestic violence through the provision of safe shelter, supportive services and community awareness in Banks, Barrow and Jackson counties.
