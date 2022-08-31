WBCT presents check to Peace Place

Pam Veader, WBCT treasurer (pictured on left) and Terry Overbey, president of WBCT (pictured on right) presenting a check to Alexis Tuggle, case manager for Peace Place.

 Submitted photo

Winder-Barrow Community Theatre (WBCT) recently presented the play, "Almost, Maine," as its third play in the 2022 season.  WBCT chooses a local nonprofit organization to receive a part of the ticket proceeds from each play and Peace Place, Inc. was the chosen group from this show.  

Peace Place empowers victims, survivors and our communities to break the cycle of domestic violence through the provision of safe shelter, supportive services and community awareness in Banks, Barrow and Jackson counties.  

