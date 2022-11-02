WBCT donates to Adventure Bags

Recently Winder-Barrow Community Theatre (WBCT) performed "Packing Up Polly,"
written by local playwright Leslie Kimbell.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Recently Winder-Barrow Community Theatre (WBCT) performed "Packing Up Polly,"
written by local playwright Leslie Kimbell.
For each show performed by WBCT, a portion of the proceeds are given to another local
nonprofit group. This show's cast and crew chose Adventure Bags who received a check for over $500 from WBCT.
For more information about WBCT and the upcoming play "The Nutcracker," please visit www.winderbarrowtheatre.org.
Also on the WBCT website is information on 2023 season tickets, which are on sale now.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.