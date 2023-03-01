Winder-Barrow Community Theater donated $500 to the Barrow County
Benevolence Ministry Food Pantry on Sunday, February 27th. This donation
was given from the income of the first show of the 2023 Main Stage Season.
"In-Laws, Outlaws, and Other People (That Should Be Shot)" was a wonderful
comedy that was enjoyed by hundreds of theater patrons.
For more information about WBCT and upcoming shows, visit www.winderbarrowtheatre.org.
