WBCT donates to Ministry Village

Winder-Barrow Community Theatre recently completed its second 2023 Main Stage Season show, "Farce of Nature". As a part of its ongoing plan to donate money to local nonprofit groups using the proceeds from each show, WBCT donated $500 to Barrow Ministry Village in Winder.
Barrow Ministry Village works with people in varying life situations including anxiety, depression, PTSD, trauma, life changes and much more. Winder Ministry Village is located on Church Street in Winder.
