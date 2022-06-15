Winder-Barrow Community Theatre (WBCT) held its first week of 2022 Drama Camp June 6-10 at the Winder Cultural Arts Center. Campers ages 5 to 15 played games, learned songs, painted and made crafts while learning about "live" theater.
On the Friday at the end of the camp, campers presented a program for parents and friends, featuring short portions of two musicals.
For more information about WBCT and other upcoming events and shows, please see the website at www.winderbarrowtheatre.org.
A second week of Drama Camp will be available in July. Enrollment information can also be found on the WBCT website. Camp tuition is $50 for the week. The deadline to sign up for the July camp session is July 2nd.
