WBCT presents 'Charlotte's Web'

Winder-Barrow Community Theatre (WBCT) announced the Children’s PLAYhouse production of “Charlotte’s Web” based on the book by E. B. White.
The play is directed by Terri Duffield and assisted by Ruth Hasty. The show will run July 8-10 and July 15-17.
The Friday and Saturday shows will start at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday matinees starting at 3 p.m.. All shows are held at the Winder Cultural Arts Center at 105 E. Athens Street in Winder.
Tickets are now available for the show. Children 12 and younger are $5 each. Teens and adults ages 13 and up are $10 each.
