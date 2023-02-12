Winder-Barrow Community Theatre announced the first show of the 2023 season, “In-Laws, Outlaws, and Other People (That Should Be Shot)” by Steve Franco.
The performance is set February 24-26 and March 3-5. The Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m.
The shows will be performed at the Winder Cultural Arts Center at 105 E. Athens Street in Winder.
Tickets for the show are on sale and can be purchased online at www.winderbarrowtheatre.org by clicking on the red ticket found on the home page. Tickets purchased online will be at Will Call at the theater on the selected show date.
Tickets can also be purchased by mail by sending in a request along with a check or money order to WBCT, P O Box 1720, Winder, GA 30680. Be sure to send requests early enough for the mail to get to WBCT on time.
Purchasing tickets in advance online or by mail saves money. Advance tickers are $13 for seniors (55 and older), students, teachers, and veterans, and $15 for adults.
Ticket prices at the door are $15 for seniors, students, teachers and veterans and $17 for adults.
