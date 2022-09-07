Cast photo

Cast Photo (from left):  Andrea Barra, Léland Karas, Kat Marie Mitchell and Bryn Adamson

 Credit: WBCT

Winder-Barrow Community Theatre (WBCT) announced the final show of its 2022 Main Stage Season.  "Packing Up Polly" written by Leslie Kimbell from Statham will be presented Oct. 14-16 and 21-23.

 The Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.