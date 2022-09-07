Winder-Barrow Community Theatre (WBCT) announced the final show of its 2022 Main Stage Season. "Packing Up Polly" written by Leslie Kimbell from Statham will be presented Oct. 14-16 and 21-23.
The Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale Sept. 11.
When tickets become available, purchase online or by mail.
Advance price tickets are $10 for seniors, students, teachers and veterans.
Adults are $12.50 in advance. If you are mailing in a ticket order, send it to WBCT, P O Box 1720, Winder, GA 30680. Online orders will include a service fee.
