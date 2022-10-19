WBHS mountain biking team

Winder-Barrow mountain biker Evan Kaiser (pictured on right) at the start of a race last week.

The Georgia Cycling Association is hosting a Mountain Bike race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta this weekend.

Earlier this year, Winder-Barrow High School and Barrow Arts and Science Academy (BASA) each formed new teams and began competing in the race series.  The event on Oct. 22-23 will be the fourth race of the season.

Locations

