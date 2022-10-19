The Georgia Cycling Association is hosting a Mountain Bike race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta this weekend.
Earlier this year, Winder-Barrow High School and Barrow Arts and Science Academy (BASA) each formed new teams and began competing in the race series. The event on Oct. 22-23 will be the fourth race of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.