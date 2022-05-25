Summer 7 on 7 information
7 on 7 is touch football with helmets and girdles for safety. The team runs plays and defenses so that each player improves their skills.
7 on 7s get the players into condition and work o plays and defenses in a competitive, but no contact scenario, meaning no tackling.
The coaches try to be flexible and understand player have family vacations, jobs and other obligations over the summer, but each player is encouraged to appear in 20 out of the 26 opportunities for workouts, 7 on 7s and camps offered over the summer.
Players should bring a gym bag, towel, water, snacks and sunscreen. The school provides water and a tent for shade.
Defensive and offensive linemen don’t participate in 7 on 7s , but they play sometimes after they lift.
When time and opportunity allow players to play 7 on 7 and do a short workout afterwards, it is encouraged at weight training is the best restorative and preventative training the team does.
Players will be dropped off and picked up at the WBHS field house.
Schedule
June 7 at 8-4 p.m. at Athens Academy – Varsity-invitation
June 10 at 7- 4 p.m. at Norcross High Varsity and JV
June 16 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Prince Avenue – Varsity and JV
June 21 9-1 p.m. Clarke Central – Varsity and JV
June 23 at 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at Pendleton SC "Border War" – Varsity
July 13 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at WBHS – Varsity and JV
