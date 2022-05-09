In 2016, the Winder Mayor signed a proclamation stating May 5 is Barrow County School System's JROTC Appreciation Day. Each year, the district tries to remind local cadets how much the community and school system appreciate them and their mission.
This year, Winder-Barrow's JROTC instructor, Lt. Col. Todd Perkins, led a two-mile run through nearby neighborhoods singing Army cadences early in the morning Thursday, May 5.
The morning started with Perkins reading the proclamation to the cadets to remind them of the level of support they have in Winder.
According to Perkins, three United States Army recruiters, a former student currently a member of SROTC at Georgia Gwinnett College, a former student getting ready to begin basic training with the U.S. Marine Corps and WBHS assistant principal Barbara Smith joined Perkins for the 7 a.m. jog.
