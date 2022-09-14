WBHS Cheerdoggs place second in opening competition

Winder-Barrow Cheerdoggs placed in second at the Lambert Cheer Classic Sept. 10. 

 Submitted photo

Winder Barrow's varsity coed competition cheerleading squad, also known as the Cheerdoggs, brought home the second place trophy from the Lambert Cheer Classic Saturday, Sept. 10.

Several coed teams from around the state attended the event at Lambert High School, making for a tough battle on the mat. 

