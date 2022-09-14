Winder Barrow's varsity coed competition cheerleading squad, also known as the Cheerdoggs, brought home the second place trophy from the Lambert Cheer Classic Saturday, Sept. 10.
Several coed teams from around the state attended the event at Lambert High School, making for a tough battle on the mat.
“We have some things to correct, but it was their first competition with the younger athletes and with me. Overall, I was impressed with how well they represented Winder Barrow on and off the mat, today. They are an amazing group of talented athletes," said head coach Kylee Haygood following the competition.
Haygood is a new coach this year and was a former competition Cheerdogg.
Annslee Mullins, former WBMS coach, has made a return to coaching this year as Haygood's assistant.
Winder Barrow Cheerdoggs will compete again Saturday, Sept. 17 at Walnut Grove High School.
