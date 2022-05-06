Winder-Barrow High School is hosting a Fine Arts Celebration featuring members of the WBHS Band, Chorus, Guitar, Music Technology and Theater Arts and Visual Arts and Audio-Video Technology and Film programs offered by the Department of Fine Arts.
The event begins Thursday, May 12 from 4-6:15 p.m. at the WBHS gymnasium.
Following the event, a WBHS chorus concert will be held at First Christian Church, Winder, at 6:30 p.m.
