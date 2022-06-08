Former Winder-Barrow High School and Georgia State University superstar defensive back Chandon Sullivan signed with the Minnesota Vikings earlier this spring as a free agent cornerback.
Last season, Sullivan started in 10 out of the 17 games he played for the Green Bay Packers, where he totaled 31 tackles and three interceptions, a career-high for the 25-year-old Winder native.
At the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, Sullivan recorded a vertical leap of 40.5 inches, which ranked highest among cornerbacks who participated in the drill that year and third highest among defensive backs.
As an un-drafted rookie Sullivan originally entered the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. He spent most of his rookie season on the Eagles’ practice squad before being promoted on Oct. 26 to its active roster. He appeared in five games and started in one.
The following season, he signed with the Green Bay Packers, where he’s spent the last three seasons as its slot cornerback.
In 2019 and 2020, Sullivan played under Packers Defensive Coordinator Mike Pettine, who was also hired this spring by the Vikings to serve as assistant head coach.
Sullivan was playing for Pettine when he played his first pick-six in the NFL, intercepting then-quarterback for the Detroit Lions and former Georgia Bulldog, Matthew Stafford in 2020.
Sullivan recorded his first NFL interception in the 2019 season, when he picked off Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and helped lead Green Bay to a win. He later posted on social media a photo of him giving that football to his grandfather.
Another familiar face for Sullivan on the new Vikings team is outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith, who’s also played for the Packers the past three seasons.
Sullivan will join a Vikings defense led by new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and new Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell.
In Week 1 of the 2022 regular season, the Vikings are slated to host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers for its first regular season game on Sept. 11 at 3:25 p.m. The game will be aired on Fox and on KFAN and KTLK radio.
