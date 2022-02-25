Barrow County’s best and brightest high school seniors and the teachers they selected as the most influential in their academic development were honored during the 2022 PAGE Foundation Local Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) Luncheon, hosted by the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Each year, the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) honors outstanding students and educators and encourages academic excellence through its STAR program as well as other competitive programs including the PAGE Academic Bowl for Middle Grades and the PAGE Georgia Academic Decathlon.
Now in its 64th year, the PAGE STAR program has honored nearly 28,500 students and the teachers they select to share in this recognition.
To obtain the 2022 STAR recognition, graduating high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average. Students and their teachers are honored by their schools and communities from one of more than 170 statewide civic organizations and businesses that serve as local sponsors of the STAR program. In Barrow County, the local sponsor is the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to announcing the STAR students from Winder Barrow High School, Apalachee High School and Bethlehem Christian Academy, a winner is also selected for the school system title, who will compete for regional honors on March 17. Regional winners, as well as their selected STAR teachers, will then compete for the honor of being named the State PAGE STAR Student.
The following students and teachers were named Barrow County's 2022 STAR program winners from its three participating high schools:
APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL:
STAR student: Riley Kaye Carlyle
STAR teacher: Stephanie Atkinson
BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY:
STAR student: Ansley Carroll
STAR teacher: Emily Guck
WINDER-BARROW HIGH SCHOOL:
STAR student: Ella Ramsell
STAR teacher: Michelle Harris
Ella Ramsell was also selected as the system winner. According to BCSS, Ramsell selected her science and forensics teacher Michelle Harris as her STAR teacher because she appreciated how Harris made the effort "to build a personal relationship with each of her students.”
Ramsell and Harris will represent Barrow County for Georgia’s Region 4 on March 17. The regional honors event is sponsored by the Mary Frances Early College of Education at the University of Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.