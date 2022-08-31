In softball, a pitching staff that can successfully lead a defense is crucial to a team’s prosperity. To say Winder-Barrow's varsity softball team has this luxury would be an understatement.
Junior pitchers Rylie Beddingfield and Emily Hall lead the Bulldoggs’ defense with a love for the game and for each other that transcends the field.
Beddingfield and Hall originally met when they were in the same Kindergarten class. They also played softball at the same recreational field and quickly bonded over a shared love for the game.
Still friends over a decade later, the pair treasures every moment they’ve shared on and off the field. There's one memory in particular, however, that they hold dearest to their hearts. Just a couple years ago, while playing for a travel ball team, they both hit their first home run.
“We were both there for each other and we were just being happy for each other when it first happened,” Hall said.
At the time, the duo had just reconnected on the field for the first time in over a year. Although they maintained their connection off the field, they were apart for travel ball. So, once they reconnected, the highly emotional moment was even sweeter for them.
Now as players for the Bulldoggs, Hall and Beddingfield have continued to build their connection.
They’re partners for everything that requires pairs in softball, including throwing practice and stretching. Their favorite thing to do, though, is traveling on the bus together for away games. By design, they always sit in the back of the bus.
The two have always done everything together, dating back to their younger days, including actively supporting each other on the field.
“They lift each other up,” said Winder-Barrow pitching coach said. “When one's down, they pick each other up. They also hold each other accountable.”
“They just have a bond. You know there's people that you can speak to when they're upset, and then there's people that you can't approach. If someone's down, you know if they're approachable or not. Now, they get each other and pick each other up, regardless of the situation.”
the team is “blessed” with having such an experienced duo lead its well-rounded pitching staff, she said.
“We're able to complement each other, because I'm right handed and she's left handed,” Beddingfield said. “So, it's just a different look from both of us.”
“When one of us is in the field and the other is pitching, we're able to cheer each other on and know that we have each other's back,” Hall added.
Now that the 2022 season has kicked off, the two are most excited about the team’s potential to go far, considering how they’ve began to gel together.
“Riley being here with me, I feel like it's just making everything better, because I'm comfortable with her,” Hall said. “The whole team's getting comfortable with each other.”
“We’re not really a new team. We’ve played together for a while,” Beddingfield said.
The pair wants to enjoy the current moment, as they wind down their last two years of high school. With college in the back of their minds, they know they both want to play at the next level.
They also recognize that they may not play together at the next level, so they’re savoring the remaining time they have on the field as a duo. For now, Hall, Beddingfield and the rest of the Bulldoggs will continue on their journey, as they aspire to compete in each game and fight for a championship.
