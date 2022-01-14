The Barrow County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday, Jan. 13 a student at Winder-Barrow High School had a firearm in their possession and on their person in a backpack.
Since the student under investigation is a juvenile, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith emphasizes to the public that the BCSO and WBHS cannot legally release the student's name or any information information relating to said student.
"Please know school administrators got information the student had a firearm and acted quickly and swiftly," said Sheriff Smith. "The firearm was located by our Student Resource Officers and the student has been detained and charged."
This incident is still under investigation and information will be released as needed.
