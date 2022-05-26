The Winder-Barrow High School FBLA, NHS, & Key Club students went above and beyond when tasked with collecting body wash for Adventure Bags, Inc. Overall between the three clubs, approximately 600 bottles of 3-in-1 Body Wash, 2-in-1 body wash, shampoo, conditioner and body wash. Adventure Bags threw the students a pizza party to thank them for their efforts and to celebrate the end of the school year. "We can't wait to continue this partnership next year and see what amazing things these students have to offer," said representatives from Adventure Bags.

