The Winder-Barrow High School FBLA, NHS, & Key Club students went above and beyond when tasked with collecting body wash for Adventure Bags, Inc. Overall between the three clubs, approximately 600 bottles of 3-in-1 Body Wash, 2-in-1 body wash, shampoo, conditioner and body wash. Adventure Bags threw the students a pizza party to thank them for their efforts and to celebrate the end of the school year. "We can't wait to continue this partnership next year and see what amazing things these students have to offer," said representatives from Adventure Bags.
Latest Barrow News
- WBHS students collects items for Adventure Bags, Inc.
- AHS track and field has record number of college signings in the 2022 season
- Winder Community Theater donates to local nonprofits
- Winder competes for the Community Development Block Grant to address stormwater problem
- Barrow FY23 budget hearing set June 2
- Forgeries of bad checks totaling nearly $100,000 reported to Winder PD
- Auburn mayor turned away at polls
- Woman throws wooden log at man during domestic dispute among incidents reported to BCSO
Most Popular
Articles
- Board of Commissioners, District 5: Tim Walker
- Board of Commissioners, District 5: Rebecca Colley
- General Primary Election Results - Barrow County
- Auburn mayor turned away at polls
- Forgeries of bad checks totaling nearly $100,000 reported to Winder PD
- Board of Commissioners, District 6: Scott McCullers
- Board of Education, District 9: Kelley "Buffy" Wehunt-Couch
- Apalachee's SkillsUSA chapter boasts national rankings
- Board of Commissioners, District 6: Deborah Lynn
- BCSS recognizes 2021-2022 retirees
Images
Commented
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.