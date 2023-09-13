Connor Manning from Winder-Barrow High School earned first Ppace in the Transportation Modeling category at the 2023 Technology Student Association (TSA) National Conference in Louisville, Kentucky.
Connor designed a scale model of a solar-powered yacht using what he learned in TSA, his engineering classes, 3D modeling and laser cutting.
