Winder-Barrow High School’s Touchdown Club is hosting its 41st annual Greeson Open June 15 at Pine Hills Golf Club, located at 661 Hog Mountain Road in Winder.
Registration is open at 9 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 10 a.m.
For more information visit doggsfootball.com
