After a tough 23-7 loss against Winder-Barrow in their rivalry matchup, Apalachee will look to dial it up in the win column at home against Central Gwinnett on Friday, Aug. 26.
Last week, the Wildcats struggled to contain the Bulldoggs run game, which proved to be their kryptonite throughout the game. This week, they hope to hold the Black Knights from big plays and make some of their own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.