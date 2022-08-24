Following an impressive finish to their win over Augusta Prep in the season opener, Bethlehem Christian Academy (BCA) [1-0] aims to run the ball equally as well against the Warriors. Head coach Bruce Lane wants to utilize a healthy mix between a dominant run game and a formidable passing attack. He also wishes to dictate when he uses each, rather than allow the Warriors to force them into one or the other.

The Knights rely on their passing game as a complement to their run game, and they were successful in that approach in their 28-7 win over the Cavaliers. While behind center for BCA, senior Ben Reed went 7-of-8 for 80 yards and two touchdowns. He also showed the ability to scramble and make plays on the ground, rushing for 44 yards and another score.

