Following an impressive finish to their win over Augusta Prep in the season opener, Bethlehem Christian Academy (BCA) [1-0] aims to run the ball equally as well against the Warriors. Head coach Bruce Lane wants to utilize a healthy mix between a dominant run game and a formidable passing attack. He also wishes to dictate when he uses each, rather than allow the Warriors to force them into one or the other.
The Knights rely on their passing game as a complement to their run game, and they were successful in that approach in their 28-7 win over the Cavaliers. While behind center for BCA, senior Ben Reed went 7-of-8 for 80 yards and two touchdowns. He also showed the ability to scramble and make plays on the ground, rushing for 44 yards and another score.
This will be the Knights’ first road appearance of the season. According to Lane, the first road game is always “an adventure”.
The Warriors boast an explosive offense, as they scored 51 points in their season-opening win on the road at Calvary. In particular, their passing attack is a force to be reckoned with. Their quarterback Jeremiah Meder went 20-of-26 for 320 yards and six touchdowns, as he picked apart the defense in their first game.
However, Lane is more focused on his own team and improving on areas of struggle on their team, rather than focus on what other teams do.
Even so, he and his staff are fully aware of the challenge in front of them and plan to have their defense in place to stifle the Warriors’ passing attack.
BCA triumphed over Cherokee Christian 38-31 last season, handing them their first loss of the season in a redemption game.
The Warriors promoted their offensive coordinator to the head coach position this season, so Lane expects some carry-over from last season’s gameplan. He and his staff are reviewing the film from their matchup last season and plan to use each player to their highest potential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.