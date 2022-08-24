Winder-Barrow (1-0) opened its season with a dominant victory over cross-town rival Apalachee in the Battle of the Barrow. Head coach Ed Dudley understood that a rivalry game to start their year would show many of the weaknesses and areas of improvement to be considered for the rest of the season, and he welcomed the challenge from the Wildcats.

According to Dudley, the main takeaway from their win over the Wildcats is how well they played on the defensive end. They held Apalachee to just a single score, which came late in the game. As such, he hopes his guys can hold that level of defensive fortitude against the Lions (0-1) this week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.