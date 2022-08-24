Winder-Barrow (1-0) opened its season with a dominant victory over cross-town rival Apalachee in the Battle of the Barrow. Head coach Ed Dudley understood that a rivalry game to start their year would show many of the weaknesses and areas of improvement to be considered for the rest of the season, and he welcomed the challenge from the Wildcats.
According to Dudley, the main takeaway from their win over the Wildcats is how well they played on the defensive end. They held Apalachee to just a single score, which came late in the game. As such, he hopes his guys can hold that level of defensive fortitude against the Lions (0-1) this week.
The Lions have junior quarterback Antonio Anderson, who is a dual-threat quarterback. With the constant threat of the run or pass when playing against M.L. King, Winder-Barrow will need their defense to step up to secure their second win of the season. Many of the familiar faces from last week’s game, such as senior Jacob King and junior Tank Harris, will be expected to lead the Bulldoggs defense.
What’s more, similar to Apalachee, M.L. King has a strong defense that will come to compete on Friday night. So, Dudley is looking for his offensive line to step up and provide opportunities for Winder-Barrow’s offense to produce big plays, as it did last week.
In order to have a consistent offensive threat against the Lions, the Bulldoggs will hope to have their entire team ready to go this Friday. Last week, they suffered from numerous injuries to Harris (cramps), senior Tyreeck Hall (cramps) and senior Aidan Thompson (ankle).
Dudley said Harris and Hall will be ready to go on Friday, although they will be expected to work on their hydration headed into the game.
However, Thompson is a gametime decision for Winder-Barrow. According to Dudley, he “looked good” in practice on Monday, so things are looking up for the Bulldoggs with their starting running back appearing to be ready for their matchup against the Lions. But, if he isn’t ready to go, Hall will likely have an increased role with rushes, similar to last week where he exploded with 177 yards and a touchdown after Aidan went down.
