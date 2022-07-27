Whataburger

Whataburger coming to Winder at corner of Loganville Highway and Carl-Bethlehem Road. 

Texas-based Whataburger is coming to Winder as part of a new mixed-use development at the intersection of Carl-Bethlehem Road and Loganville Highway.

Winder's first Whataburger will open as part of a four-acre project, which will also be home to new locations for Chicken Salad Chick, Five Guys and Tropical Smoothie Café.

