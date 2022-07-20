Barrow County and its municipalities share a very serious stormwater drainage problem.
Recent developments certainly haven’t helped the issue many residents say has been ongoing for decades.
Lately, it has become painfully obvious to homeowners in Barrow, both old and new, the existing stormwater infrastructure has reached the end of its serviceable lifespan.
Contrary to what might be assumed, it doesn’t require heavy rainfall to cause flooding in the areas most impacted by this issue.
Even a moderate rainfall can send many local homeowners into a tizzy for fear the pine tree leaning over in their backyard is only one storm away from toppling over onto their homes.
With a perpetually soggy ground, trees will often begin to uproot, making them more vulnerable to falling. The effect on trees and wetlands are among the seemingly endless list of ramifications for those experiencing this problem first hand, especially when it’s happening at what many consider the largest investment of a lifetime - their home.
The loss of wetlands, which is often seen in a growing area with several construction projects going on at a time, significantly increases the chances of flooding during strong storms.
When rain falls on roads, streets, rooftops, sidewalks or any other impervious surface that replaces natural vegetation, it can push pollutants like fertilizer, sediment, pet waste and chemical contaminants such as pesticides, leaking fuel or motor oil into the nearest storm drains, rivers and streams.
The problem was quickly realized by Steve Helton and his family when they moved to the county after purchasing a home earlier this year in the Sutton Oaks subdivision, located off Hog Mountain Road in Winder.
The Helton’s home was built around 2005 and has a large, wooded backyard. His rear property line backs into roughly 21-acre Barrow Memorial Gardens property currently under construction for expansion. Situated downhill from the development, since clearing the land, the stormwater runoff has become a rolling river that floods his back yard and rapidly travels to his front yard to a culvert that appears to be on the brink of collapse.
“They have disturbed the land so that the water flows into multiple backyards and is up to backdoors of multiple homes,” said Helton.
“At my home the backyard floods extremely bad after just a small amount of rain and washes the muddy red sediment dirt from the cemetery through my yard and other yards into our neighborhood culverts and our drainage system, which runs into our ‘protected neighborhood creek’.”
What’s more, the developer has expanded the utility and maintenance vehicle parking area just inches away from Helton’s neighbor’s backyard.
Helton’s neighbor, Austin DiRenzo, secretary of the Sutton Oaks Homeowners Association, wrote the county in 2021 seeking a solution.
In addition to not providing any solutions for the stormwater issue, “they have also illegally expanded their utility and maintenance vehicle parking area with no visual barrier inches away from homeowners’ backyards,” said DiRenzo.
DiRenzo said he was originally told by the county’s planning and zoning department the required 50-foot residential buffer was still intact. She later admitted the buffers were not intact after looking at before and after aerial footage of the development taken by DiRenzo.
“They cleared and re-graded their parking lot all the way up to my back fence,” said DiRenzo. As the construction progresses the developers have “nearly tripled the size of the original," said DiRenzo, who has lived in the neighborhood for about five years.
The owner told DiRenzo the cemetery is exempt from the county code requiring a 50-foot buffer due to it being “grandfathered in."
"This was much more than just maintaining the existing lot," said DiRenzo. “I can’t rewire my house according to old electrical code, it has to be brought up to current standards,” said DiRenzo.
The owner offered Helton and Lorenzo a few hundred dollars to build their own fences and said the company would install slats to conceal the view by mid-February.
By mid-July, “he has not done that but instead has just extended the shade cloth around the corner. It certainly helps, but it’s see-through and doesn’t conceal anything at all.
“At this point, I realized that the slats wouldn’t help me much and would do absolutely nothing for my neighbor.” said DiRenzo, adding that Helton’s fence line would still be “completely open to the ongoing construction and parking lot.”
“We aren’t trying to create any undo friction, we’re just trying to avoid costs like anyone would,” said DiRenzo.
According to a recent correspondence with the planning department, the county planning staff to DiRenzo, “we are working with the developer to resolve the issue and have the site brought into compliance. Our development inspector has been and is currently working with the owner of the property as well as their engineer to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”
