The City of Winder recently resurfaced nearly eight miles of its residential streets, representing the $1 million it budgeted for fiscal year 2022 for street improvements.
Microsurfacing was used on 6.74 miles, for a cost of $786,000, and roughly one mile was resurfaced using traditional mill and asphalt overlay for a cost of $208,000.
According the city, the micro surfacing process resurfaces almost twice the length of road for the same cost as the more traditional mill and overlay.
"The trick to using the micro surfacing is applying the treatment before the pavement has deteriorated too far. It may appear we are not addressing some roads in greater need of repair, however this is necessary to receive a greater value in the long run,” said Winder Mayor David Maynard.
Altogether, 7.68 miles of roadways were resurfaced representing $788,555.25 total investment in the city’s infrastructure. The Georgia Department of Transportation’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) represents $209,500 of the project.
STREET MANAGEMENT POLICY
The city’s approach to managing the condition of its roadways is outlined in a Street Management Policy (SMP), which provides a forecast of recommended funding to annually resurface the city's aging infrastructure for the next 10 years based on the Pavement Condition Index (PCI) rating summary.
Winder's street network, which consists of approximately 100 centerline miles and 200 lane miles of streets, has an average PCI rating of 73.9, which is falls in the fair condition category (PCI = 65-79). Pavements in this category exhibit multiple distress types, density and severity. The degree and type of distress is matched with the proper preservation treatment to add optimal years of service life.
This doesn't include private streets, state or federal highways.
In 2021, the city estimated the network replacement value (NRV) for the city's streets will cost roughly $74 million.
The city estimates spending 2% of the NRV ($1,485,826) each year in order to maintain its current PCI rating. If the city spends 2.5% of the NRV ($1,857,283), it would slightly increase the average PCI rating overtime.
The goal of SMP policy is to reach annual program funding equivalent to 2.5% of the NRV by fiscal year (FY) 2026. In the meantime, there's a significant increase in funding dollars required each year to catch up to the 2.5% NRV funding level. This estimate includes expected inflation.
Over the next decade, with the city's paving fund distribution planned to progressively increase year-to-year, the city anticipates peaking in 2031 at just over $2.1 million.
For comparison, total funding was set at $1 million and in FY2022 and it's set at just over $1.2 million in FY2023.
FUNDING
Aside from LMIG funds, road repairs and street resurfacing projects are largely funded with proceeds the city receives from the 2022 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
The projects that will be funded by 2022 SPLOST were approved via a voter referendum in the Nov. 2021 election.
According to the city's approved FY2023 budget, voters allocated 26% of those funds to go towards transportation improvements, which includes roads, streets, sidewalks, trails, parking and other similar projects.
Voters allocated the remaining 2022 SPLOST funds to the police and fire departments (12% each), stormwater infrastructure (15%), cemetery greenspace and cultural and historic projects (10%), administrative facilities and equipment (10%) and sanitation and waste facilities and equipment (10%).
On the approved budget, however, the city notes, "although the percentages were approved by the voters, all projects were given equal priority for funding and selecting."
As a result, the city's list of projects it plans to use SPLOST 2022 as the funding source isn't reflective of those voter-approved proportions.
Some of the most expensive items on the capital projects list using these funds include a $2 million indoor gun range, a $900,000 LMIG improvement, $467,596 debt service for a fire engine the city purchased with 2018 SPLOST, a $324,000 fuel station, a $200,000 "pothole program," a $200,000 non-CDL leaf truck, $100,000 for an updated vehicle fleet and nearly $1 million worth of new work trucks, vehicles, equipment and technology updates, most of which fall under the "desirable" category.
The following are some of the streets the city recently resurfaced, which were budgeted for FY22:
- Miles Patrick: .62 Miles
- Ashley Ct: .05 Miles
- Reagan Dr: .2 Miles
- 2nd Ave: .28 Miles
- Alexander Ct: .22 Miles
- Bellingrath Dr: .46 Miles
- Jasmine Dr: .44 Miles
- Natchez Cir: .67 Miles
- Bayou Ln: .43 Miles
- Mossy Trace: .16 Miles
- Monticello Ct: .16 Miles
