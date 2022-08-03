Two former administrators at the federal penitentiary in Atlanta told members of a congressional subcommittee Tuesday inmates have been severely abused amid inhumane conditions at least since 2014.

Terri Whitehead, a recently retired former jail administrator at the prison, and Erika Ramirez, who served as chief psychologist there, described a dilapidated rat-infested facility with moldy walls and sewer backups where drug abuse is rampant and neither guards nor inmates are held accountable for their actions.

