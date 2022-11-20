Whistleville Christian Church is offering pre-Thanksgiving to-go plates, Wednesday, Nov 23 from 12 to 3 p.m. Plates include ham, turkey, sides, roll and dessert. To RSVP , call 770-867-5746 by Nov. 22. Options include delivery or pick-up.
Whistleville Christian Church is located at 83 Patrick Mill Rd. in Winder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.