Cities in Barrow County and the surrounding area have implemented a new zoning district, known locally as Planned Unit Development, or PUD, which redefines the land uses allowed within a specific area and promotes mixed-use housing, open spaces, environmental preservation and development flexibility, which comes with regulations, fees and higher density living.
While city officials have gradually jumped on board with the new zoning district, with some officials and city staffers even advocating for it, residents throughout the county have showed up in droves to council meetings to speak out against PUD proposals in their area.
Since this new zoning district is diverse in nature, it's difficult for city governments and its citizens to have a good understanding of what exactly constitutes a PUD and why so many cities, like Winder and Braselton, are hopping on its bandwagon as opposed to sticking with traditional zoning laws.
The logic behind approaching developments this way is to establish a better planned development that is more desirable to live in as opposed to one produced in accordance with typical zoning ordinances.
WHAT IS A PUD?
Similar to overlay zones and special district zoning, this type of zoning is common in suburban and urban areas and can consist of single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. PUDs vary in size and use and can be a mixture of industrial, commercial and residential and usually require property owners to belong to a homeowner's association (HOA) or similar governing body.
Advocates of PUD say it offers residents the benefits of traditional single-family homeownership, but with the amenities of an apartment complex, combined with the mixed-use commercial-offerings of a small urban area.
According to city administrator Mandi Cody, Planned Unit Development zoning districts are considered a best practice by land use professionals and have been a common practice throughout the country since the 1960s.
These ordinances allow for a more comprehensive approach to land development that protects open space, the environment, and the land while governing the build out, use, maintenance and details of the development above and beyond the requirements a of typical “R1” type of zone which governs only the parcel layout and use of the property.
Also, because this is a “floating zone.” A PUD is applied to a property only upon application of the property owner, she said.
DRAWBACKS
With a myriad of benefits, a list of drawbacks is inevitable. After all, convenience comes at a cost.
Although PUDs offer various housing types at different prices to accommodate different budgets, residents are often required to pay monthly HOA fees on top of property costs to maintain common areas, amenities and landscaping services provided. The HOA may also set ground rules around subletting, upkeep, parking and visitors, which residents must follow. While the benefit of these governing bodies alleviates many responsibilities of home ownership, these regulations can be too restrictive for some.
Another drawback to PUDs is space. Housing units in PUDs are commonly built in close proximity to their neighbors. While some might enjoy the sense of community this promotes, others may prefer their privacy and having more land.
A drawback for developers, but perhaps an advantage from the city's perspective, are PUD zoning laws, which are more complicated than standard zoning laws due to its mixed-use aspect. As a result, PUDs often require more city involvement in the development process, which equates to increased costs and time until completion.
ADVANTAGES OF PUD
The main selling point around PUD living is convenience. With access to recreational facilities like swimming pools, tennis courts or gyms to the convenience and close proximity to grocery stores or pharmacies, the vision behind PUD residential developments is to make life as convenient as possible.
Through the use of its amenities and open spaces, which seems to attract young families and retirees in particular, PUDs aim to foster a tight-knit community.
What makes PUDs more like traditional homeownership versus condo or townhouse ownership is that when a home in a PUD is purchased, the purchaser will own the dwelling and the land it sits on as well.
With more density and leniency granted to the developer, PUDs often contain features not normally required of traditional developments, which initiate a more thorough analysis of a PUD by the city. As a result, more information is typically requested about the proposal than would be required if the development were being pursued under conventional zoning requirements.
TRADITIONAL ZONING
In traditional zoning, uniform regulations within each zoning district are established. Traditional zoning regulates private land use, implements adopted master plan policies, establishes zoning districts and regulates things such as parking, landscaping, signs, development density, minimum lot size and building coverage, placement, height and massing, among others.
Critics of traditional zoning argue it separates, rather than mixes land uses. Other criticisms of traditional zoning are its failure to address important urban design and quality issues and the minimum and/or maximum standards it sets, which can interfere with desired outcomes. Other arguments against the traditional approach is that it isn't user-friendly and doesn’t address streets, building interface and open spaces.
Conversely, with PUDs, the developer isn't bound by existing zoning requirements. In fact, PUDs do not generally appear on municipal zoning maps until designation is requested upon project approval by the city, which is often attached with a list of conditions requiring the developer to meet overall community density and land use goals.
As an acronym, PUD doesn’t sound particularly desirable, however, when potential home buyers are deciding whether or not a PUD suits their individual needs, it’s not its name, but the aspects of homeownership valued most by each potential buyer that will decide whether or not a PUD is for them.
While the lifestyle inside a PUD is ideal for some, the downsides associated with more burdensome HOA-governed restrictions than in a fee-simple homeownership situation can become the deciding factor in one's decision live in one.
According to Winder city councilmember Jimmy Terrell, it isn’t unusual for PUDs to try to give their green spaces to local government, which means local government accepts maintenance responsibility. “I’m opposed to that,” said Terrell, “especially if any citizen of Winder is not allowed to use the green space. Terrell cited the increase in cost on city services, which would be spread across the board to everyone taxed by the city. “People living on Sims Road or 5th Avenue should not be paying for landscape maintenance in a private development,” he said.
However, according to city administrator Mandi Cody, Open space, like infrastructure (roads) and utilities (water, sewer, stormwater) can only be “given” to the city if accepted by city council. "The ordinance specifically states that the applicant must identify who will own and maintain any open space. If they wish to dedicate open space, infrastructure, or utilities to the city that request must be approved by council."
While Terrell admits he thinks there is a place for PUDs in Winder, he also believes “we have to be very careful accepting them.
“I don’t think they’re necessarily a cure-all,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.