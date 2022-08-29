Apalachee failed to bounce back in week two against Central Gwinnett, as they fell short 20-13 in a close game at home.
The Wildcats struggled to stop the run throughout the game. This was especially true on a drive midway through the second quarter, where the Black Knights scored on a go-ahead rushing touchdown to take a 14-7 lead in the game, from which they never looked back.
After five consecutive snaps that advanced Central Gwinnett about 20 yards, the Wildcats finally got a tackle-for-loss against their opponents, however, they immediately responded with a 24-yard pass to rebuild momentum.
Apalachee’s defense was efficient at times in the game as they came up with four turnovers, including an interception by senior cornerback Undre Burton early in the first quarter and a fumble recovery by senior cornerback Elijah Verne late in the third following a huge hit by junior defender Thomas Ouma.
After the first of those two takeaways, the run game picked up for Apalachee, including a 25-yard run, a 9-yard run and a goal line draw, which were all from junior running back Prince Tate.
The gritty effort by Tate opened up the scoring for the Wildcats, as they took a 7-0 lead in the contest with just over two minutes left in the first quarter.
The Black Knights responded to the Wildcats' takeaways early in the game with a huge kick return to the Apalachee 35 and scored on the opening snap of the drive with a double-pass trick play, which tied the game up 7-7.
Apalachee's offense failed to capitalize off of any momentum gained by most of its takeaways. For example, after the recovery by Verne, Apalachee marched down to the Central Gwinnett 36 yard line, following a game-shifting 34-yard reception from junior quarterback Howard Holloway to senior receiver Shemarion Clark on third down, however, they immediately turned the ball over on downs.
Wildcats got the ball back on the next play after a bad snap by the Black Knights and turned it into six points after a seven-yard touchdown on a quarterback keep by Holloway at the end of the third quarter. The extra point attempt was no good, due to a bad snap.
On the next drive, the run-defense struggles for Apalachee came back to haunt them as Central Gwinnett responded once again to Apalachee’s score by marching down the field with all rushes. The drive capped off with a quarterback sneak to put the Black Knights up 20-13.
The Wildcats blocked the extra-point kick, opening the door for one last effort to make it a game down the stretch.
A rushing combination of juniors Nathaniel Magnussen and Tate brought the ball down into Black Knights’ territory. However, the defense stifled the offense once it passed midfield, setting up fourth down with four minutes remaining.
In the biggest moment of the game, the Wildcats needed seven yards to keep their hopes of a win alive. They were unable to come away with all seven, as they only progressed four yards on a quarterback keep by Holloway.
Moving forward to week three, the Wildcats travel to Hart County to take on the Bulldogs Friday, Sept. 2, in hopes of securing the first win of the season.
