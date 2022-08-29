Apalachee failed to bounce back in week two against Central Gwinnett, as they fell short 20-13 in a close game at home. 

The Wildcats struggled to stop the run throughout the game. This was especially true on a drive midway through the second quarter, where the Black Knights scored on a go-ahead rushing touchdown to take a 14-7 lead in the game, from which they never looked back.

