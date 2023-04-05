The Winder Housing Authority and Wimberly Roots now operate a shared commercial kitchen at the Wimberly Center. Wimberly Center was tasked with fostering small business development as part of the City of Winder's Urban Development plan and found that food entrepreneurs needed a shared kitchen.
The shared kitchen concept allows small business owners, entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to grow or start a business without the upfront investment in large kitchen equipment and renting or buying property.
"This is economic development at its core," said Winder Housing Authority director Michelle Yawn.
Event caterers, wholesale bakers, packaged food sellers and even food truck vendors can all make use of this type of space, which is ideal for producers of baked goods, canned foods, sauces, jams and jellies and other products for retail sale.
With the new community kitchen, Wimberly Roots' farm-to-table initiative comes full circle as the nonprofit also offers the community a range of educational opportunities for all ages using its demonstration kitchen, teaching garden and community garden and farm.
Lessons in the demonstration kitchen cover nutrition, preparing fresh vegetables in the garden, learning seasonal recipes and practicing culinary techniques.
Wimberly Roots offers garden programs that use the outdoors as a classroom to reconnect students of all ages with nature and the source of their food.
Students can also learn valuable gardening, agricultural and healthy lifestyle skills.
SHARED KITCHEN RATES
The WHA and Wimberly Roots have entered into an agreement that establishes customer rental rates and fees associated with the use of either the shared or commercial kitchens.
Hourly rates for the shared or commercial kitchen are $15 per hour during regular building hours, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. The weekend rate (Friday-Sunday from 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.) is $20 per hour.
Other hours will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Customers may access all kitchen equipment. Dry storage areas, cooler and frozen space necessary for food preparation are available at the following monthly rates: Dry storage ($5); walk-in cooler ($10); freezer ($10); large equipment storage ($25).
Access and services provided as part of the rental rates/fees paid for by customers include cleaning supplies, garbage bags, mops, brooms, paper towels, soap, dishcloths, aprons and solid waste disposal.
A demonstration kitchen and a banquet hall are also available to rent at the following rates:
The weekday rate for renting the demonstration kitchen is $75 for a three-hour time slot and $25 for each additional hour. The weekend rate (Friday-Sunday) is $250 for eight hours and $30 for each additional hour.
The banquet hall weekday rate is $100 for a three-hour time slot and $30 for each additional hour. The weekend rate is $250 for an eight-hour time slot and $50 for each additional hour.
A refundable security deposit of $200 is required before renting the kitchen.
To rent the shared kitchen the following requirements must be met:
• Be certified as a Food Protection Manager.
• Obtain a valid food license, or licenses, from the appropriate food licensing agency.
• Obtain liability insurance for their business.
• Attend a facility orientation and training.
• Sign a Rental Agreement.
