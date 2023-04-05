Wimberly Roots

Eben Palmer, sixth grader at Bethlehem Christian Academy, is part of a youth group at Bethlehem Church, who spent Monday afternoon working hard at the Wimberly Roots community farm.

The Winder Housing Authority and Wimberly Roots now operate a shared commercial kitchen at the Wimberly Center. Wimberly Center was tasked with fostering small business development as part of the City of Winder's Urban Development plan and found that food entrepreneurs needed a shared kitchen.

The shared kitchen concept allows small business owners, entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to grow or start a business without the upfront investment in large kitchen equipment and renting or buying property.

