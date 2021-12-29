The Winder City Council abolished its planning board during a called meeting Dec. 27, despite nearly a dozen citizens speaking in opposition to the proposal during citizen input prior to the vote.
According to Mayor David Maynard and those in favor of the abolishment, five out of seven of the appointed members of the planning board have terms expiring Dec. 31. The remaining two appointees who’s terms will last until 2024, expressed little interest in remaining on the board. For example, this month’s planning meeting was originally to be held Dec. 16, but was pushed back due to a lack of quorum.
“We really hope you guys present an alternative idea such as reorganizing the planning board. There's got to be another solution,” said Jennifer Faulke to the council.
“If it's not working, fix it. Don’t just delete it,” said Faulke.
Other citizens echoed that sentiment.
“I would recommend if changes are being made, let us know what those changes are and what the reasons for those changes are so that the citizens can understand what the motivations, the benefits and drawbacks might be,” said Joseph. “That gives us an opportu
The Winder City Council abolished its planning board during a called meeting Dec. 27, despite nearly a dozen citizens speaking in opposition to the proposal during citizen input prior to the vote.
According to Mayor David Maynard and those in favor of the abolishment, five out of seven of the appointed members of the planning board have terms expiring Dec. 31. The remaining two appointees who’s terms will last until 2024, expressed little interest in remaining on the board. For example, this month’s planning meeting was originally to be held Dec. 16, but was pushed back due to a lack of quorum.
“We really hope you guys present an alternative idea such as reorganizing the planning board. There's got to be another solution,” said Jennifer Faulke to the council.
“If it's not working, fix it. Don’t just delete it,” said Faulke.
Other citizens echoed that sentiment.
“I would recommend if changes are being made, let us know what those changes are and what the reasons for those changes are so that the citizens can understand what the motivations, the benefits and drawbacks might be,” said a Winder resident. “That gives us an opportunity to be more involved in the process and be reassured that concerns we have about our home are going to be taken into account by your organization."
One man compared the council’s actions to those of “regimes used to silent the voices of the citizens” and told the council “the citizens of Winder are not happy with any of you.”
“The sheer optics of eliminating the planning board doesn’t look good,” said one Winder man.
A member of the planning board also spoke against the move.
“I’ve served on the planning board for ten years and I’ve been a chair for five, so I’m surprised that so many of you think it’s disfunctional. No one has ever told me that,” said planning board chair Robert Lanham.
“I’m disappointed if some of you think that the planning board is disfunctional. I think we’re anything but,” he said.
Following citizens’ input, council member Jimmy Terrell expressed his disagreement with the measure, requesting the council table the matter and readdress it after the new council members begin their terms in January.
“I'm uncomfortable voting under the current conditions and circumstances,” said Terrell. “There's absolutely no reason not to wait to discuss this with the new board coming in 2022,” he said, adding that he’s “certainly in disagreement with waiving the second reading.”
“There’s a lot more unhappiness out there than what we heard tonight. I think we’re wrong to not wait a second here,” said Terrell.
Councilman Travis Singley made a motion to approve the abolishment, which was seconded by councilman Chris Akin and passed in a 4-2 vote. Council members Shannon Hammond and Jimmy Terrell dissented.
nity to be more involved in the process and be reassured that concerns we have about our home are going to be taken into account by your organization."
One man compared the council’s actions to those of “regimes used to silent the voices of the citizens” and told the council “the citizens of Winder are not happy with any of you.”
“The sheer optics of eliminating the planning board doesn’t look good,” said one Winder man.
The member of the planning board also spoke against the move.
“I’ve served on the planning board for ten years and I’ve been a chair for five, so I’m surprised that so many of you think it’s disfunctional. No one has ever told me that,” said planning board chair Robert Lanham.
“I’m disappointed if some of you think that the planning board is disfunctional. I think we’re anything but,” he said.
Following citizens’ input, council member Jimmy Terrell expressed his disagreement with the measure, requesting the council table the matter and readdress it after the new council members begin their terms in January.
“I'm uncomfortable voting under the current conditions and circumstances,” said Terrell. “There's absolutely no reason not to wait to discuss this with the new board coming in 2022,” he said, adding that he’s “certainly in disagreement with waiving the second reading.”
“There’s a lot more unhappiness out there than what we heard tonight. I think we’re wrong to not wait a second here,” said Terrell.
Councilman Travis Singley made a motion to approve the abolishment, which was seconded by councilman Chris Akin and passed in a 4-2 vote. Council members Shannon Hammond and Jimmy Terrell dissented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.