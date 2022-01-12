The Winder City Council made new appointments to its Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and Historic Preservation Committee and elected the city’s Mayor Pro Tem for 2022 following the swearing in of its own new council member Stephanie Britt on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The council unanimously approved two appointments to its DDA: Matthew Bradley was appointed to Post 7 for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2022 and Rodney Broach to Post 2 for a full four-year term beginning on Jan. 1, 2022 and ending on Dec. 31, 2025.
The council also unanimously approved the appointment of Erin Alvarez to Winder’s Historic Preservation Commission for a term of three years, ending on Dec. 31, 2024.
Councilman Travis Singley, Ward 4, was unanimously elected by the council to serve as Mayor Pro Tem for a term of two years. The Mayor Pro Tem has the authority and duty to perform the duties of the mayor whenever the mayor is absent.
OTHER ACTION
Also during its Jan. 4 meeting, the council voted on the following items:
- A conditional use requested by W. Charles Ross to operate a convenience store and gas station on just over two acres located at Harry McCarty Road within the 316 Innovation Corridor area of the city’s Future Land Use Map. The site adjoins other commercial properties and has access to Hwy. 316. There was no public comment in opposition to the request. The council unanimously approved the request.
- A public hearing and consideration of a variance request from the City of Winder Zoning Ordinance to reduce the rear setback of 35 to 26 feet at Betts Street. The site consists of a vacant and undeveloped 0.23 acre parcel, which is being proposed to become a 4-bedroom single-family home with a two-car garage. The lot is uniquely shaped with five sides and all lot lines have different lengths, which creates an irregular buildable footprint that makes it more difficult to meet the 1,400 sq. ft. minimum floor area requirement. The neighboring property has a similarly shaped lot that has a front yard setback of approximately 25-feet and a rear yard setback of approximately 32-feet. Applicant Thomas O’Neal revised the rear setback variance from the original 35 feet to 20.4 feet to instead requesting a rear setback variance from 35 feet to 26 feet and provided an updated site plan. The council approved the updated variance request 5-1 with council member Stephanie Britt opposed. An addition that all code violations be brought into compliance prior to the issuance of a permit was added along with the conditions that no land disturbance nor construction shall begin prior to receiving all applicable approvals from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission, water and sewer shall be extended to the site and the applicant must update the site plan with the revised variance request and lot dimensions.
- A request from applicant Scot Poore seeking to rezone 0.61 acres off East Broad Street between McElroy Street and North Broad Street from neighborhood commercial (B-1) to multi-family residential (R-3) for a three-unit multi-family building was unanimously denied as it would require a residential use along a state highway/commercial corridor in conflict with immediately adjacent properties.
- Mission Homes, LLC. submitted a rezoning application for two lots that combine for 0.45 acres fronting Wade Street from neighborhood commercial (B-1) to multi-family residential (R-3) to construct three attached town homes that are roughly 2,000 square feet in heated floor area with each unit having a two-car garage on a single lot. The applicant also requested a variance to reduce the side yard setback from 25 feet to 7 feet on each side. The site consists of two lots, each located within different character areas of the city’s Future Land Use Map from 2018. One is located within the city’s Commercial Corridor and the other within its Traditional Neighborhood character area. The council unanimously approved the request with the addition that the application is bound to the proposed elevation and materials presented by the applicant and conditions as recommended by planning staff including new curb cuts, a sidewalk and curb and gutter with new driveway aprons across the entire frontage of the combined parcels and all code violations be resolved before issuance of any permits. There was no public comment in opposition to the request.
- An application seeking annexation of 15 acres and a rezoning from Barrow County agricultural (AG) to single-family high density residential (R-1B) zoning district. Applicant JP Squared, LLC., intends to leave the single-family home that currently sits on a 1.48 acre tract and subdivide the remaining 13.5 acres into 28 single-family lots. The proposed development will also contain two acres of open space adjacent to a creek bordering the property. The submitted site plan indicates the development will have a density of roughly 2 lots per acre. Resident and neighbor to the subject property, Keith Hightower, spoke in opposition to the request citing concerns with high density and speeding traffic on East Wright Street. Winder resident David Arnold also spoke in opposition to the request. The council approved the request 4-2 with council members Jimmy Terrell and Stephanie Britt opposed. The approval came with an addition that the 1.49 acre existing lot is not subdivided and the remaining 13.58 acres area limited to 28 residential lots.
