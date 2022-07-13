The Winder City Council approved its proposed budget and millage rate in a 4-2 vote during a special called meeting July 12.
Councilmembers Jimmy Terrell and Stephanie Brit opposed the proposal. Terrell and Brit both felt the city could've cut its $82 million budget by one percent in order to use the rollback rate of 5.1 mills for fiscal year 2023 (FY23).
“I hate to see a tax increase this year," Terrell said. “We should be able to manage next year with the same budget as last year."
“We’re asking for more money, but we’re not giving anything back,” said Brit. “We need to show empathy to our citizens,” she said, adding that she didn’t feel the council adequately discussed the budget as a group.
Councilmember Shannon Hammond pointed out that although the 6.0 millage rate is advertised as a tax increase because the tax digest increased over the last year, the city is keeping its millage rate the same as last year.
“I’m not downplaying the impact of more taxes, but we’re not raising the millage rate,” she said.
“The only people who will see increases are people whose properties were revalued,” Hammond said.
“It’s a double edged sword.”
Mayor David Maynard pointed out that the increase in the tax digest is due to new development in addition to the reassessments.
However, Maynard said despite it being "painful," this year’s budget process was the “best process I’ve ever experienced.”
At 6 mills, the county will receive roughly $500,000 more than it received last year at the same millage rate.
For those with with properties that were reassessed over the last year, 6 mills will equate to $528 this year, compared to $449 last year, which is a total increase of $81.
For those with properties not reassessed last year, the tax amount owed will remain the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.