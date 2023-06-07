The Winder City Council passed a resolution adopting the fiscal year 2024 (FY24) budget for all city funds during its voting session Tuesday after Mayor David Maynard’s tie-breaking vote in favor of its approval with councilmembers Stephanie Brit, Kobi Kilgore and Travis Singley opposed.
GENERAL FUND
The general fund, which finances the mayor and council, finance, administration, human resources, information technology, downtown development, planning, permitting, inspections, police, fire, streets, public works and geographic information systems (GIS) projects $21.9 million in revenue in FY24, an 8.7% increase from FY23.
Budgeted expenditures will increase by $2.98 million, or 16.4%, in FY24. While the FY24 general fund budget anticipates a millage rate rollback, increased fees for alcoholic beverage licenses, fire inspections and zoning, land use, building and other permits will see increases in FY24.
Other areas where the city anticipates increased revenues include the local option sales tax, charges for services and investment income. Of the city’s general fund revenues, over $12 million, or 56.9%, is from taxes; $4.5 million, or 21.3%, is from charges for services; $984,000, 4.6%, is from licenses and permits; $1.1 million, or 5.2%, is from investment income and $1.9 million, or 9.3% is from other financing resources.
General fund expenditures for FY24 total $21,187,680 and expect a 4% cost of living and up to 3% merit increases for city employees. The city will be adding new full-time positions including a tax administrator, three firefighters, and an arborist planner and will establish engineering, communications and internal public works departments.
As of the start of FY24 on July 1, ESG will no longer be providing public works services through a contract with the City of Winder. ESG will continue to provide utility services through a contract with the City of Winder. According to the city, providing city services in-house resulted in a “significant enhancement of services while generating cost savings” in the FY24 budget.
Of the general fund’s expenditures, public safety accounts for $10.1 million, or 47.8%; public works account for $2.7 million, or 12.8%; general government accounts for $5.8 million, or 27.5%; and housing and development accounts for $2.1 million, or 10.2%.
Other additional general fund expenditures for FY24 include the implementation of the Cedar Creek Master Plan and the city’s new comprehensive plan. The city’s unassigned fund balance for FY24 totals $5,905,658, which represents 27.9% of expenditures, equating to 3.35 months of reserves.
OTHER FUNDS
The Rose Hill Cemetery Fund, which accounts for activities connected with funds restricted for support of the city-owned and operated Rose Hill Cemetery, is proposed at $94,719, up roughly $23,000, or 33.4%, from FY23. Budgeted expenditures are projected to increase at the same rate due to the addition of a grounds crew leader position.
The events fund projects $319,369, or a 10.2% increase over the previous year. Budgeted expenditures are projected to increase by roughly $94,000, or 41.8% in FY24. The events fund will be fully supported by the city’s hotel/motel tax, which is expected to generate $366,660 in revenue this upcoming fiscal year.
The library fund totals $260,000 and is used to fund maintenance and facility support of the Winder Public Library. The library assessment is $32 per year per citizen.
SPLOST
The city has approximately $1 million remaining from SPLOST 2012, which it plans to fund the Linwood Mimosa rehabilitation project.
The approximate balance remaining of SPLOST 2018 after debt service commitments is $1 million, which is being used to fund multiple ongoing projects.
- SPLOST 2022 funds are designated to fund the purchase of the following vehicles for various departments:
- Grounds maintenance trailer - $8,000
- Technology Services Explorers (2). - $80,000
- Public works vehicles (2) - $110,000
- Public works utility tax vehicle - $28,000
- Fire marshal truck - $56,000
- Fire department Tahoe - $43,000
- SPLOST 2022 will also fund the following projects:
- Security access and video - $125,000
- CFIT infrastructure relocations $249,000
- W Midland Ave. streetscape - $155,000
- Sidewalk on Athens Street - $30,000
- City Pond playground - $55,000
- Downtown decorative signs - $125,000
ENTERPRISE FUNDS
The city’s water and sewer fund’s total revenues and resources for FY24 total $27,542,373, an increase of roughly $5.1 million from the previous fiscal year.
In FY24, the water and sewer fund anticipates a 5% rate increase. According to the city, customer rates are established based on a third-party rate study, which initiated the city’s plan to raise water rates by 5% over five years, with FY24 being the second of five rate increases.
A $1 million transfer from water and sewer into the general fund is also anticipated in FY24. According to the city, customer rates are not related to, and independent from, the transfers to the general fund. “Just as successful private enterprise provides profits to its shareholders, the city’s successful utility enterprises have provided millions of dollars in community investments. These investments have provided parks, streetscapes, landscaping, beautification projects, events and other quality of life amenities for the greater Winder-Barrow community.”
The increased rates will be used to fund the continued implementation of the five-year capital improvement plan, including but not limited to the following projects:
- St. Ives pump station - $950,000
- Marburg Plant expansion - $500,000
- Northcrest Sewer rehabilitation - $50,000
- Sewer relay at W. Stephens Street - $360,0000
The city’s unrestricted net position for the water and sewer fund is $13,108,851, or 62% of expenses and 7.5 months in reserves.
STORMWATER
In the stormwater fund, the city budgeted for added partial engineer and engineering inspector positions as well as a stormwater/erosion control position. The city will continue implementing a five-year capital improvement plan for Kimball Street, Midland Ave. and Center Street projects. Fund depreciation is anticipated. The stormwater fund’s revenues and expenditures for FY24 are budgeted at $1.7 million. The city plans to use $1.6 million from reserves to fund partial capital outlay.
GAS
The city’s gas fund revenues and expenditures for FY24 are budgeted at $14 million. Anticipated changes in FY24 include an added partial engineer and engineering inspector and continued implementation of a five-year capital improvement plan with gas infrastructure creating opportunities for additional gas flow and system redundancy. The city plans to use $1.6 million from reserves to fund partial capital outlay.
SANITATION
Contract services transition to WastePro and staffed public works will take effect on the first day of FY24. The FY24 budget also anticipates financing the purchase of a non-CDL grapple truck for $248,000. The sanitation fund has a budgeted surplus of $238,000. The unrestricted net position is $1,427,379, which is 54% of expenses and 6.5 months in reserves.
SPECIAL FACILITIES
In FY24, the special facilities fund, which includes the Community Center, Cultural Arts Center, rental facilities and Jug Tavern Park, revenues and expenditures totaled $604,400. The city anticipates sealing both basements at the Community Center and Cultural Arts Center from water infiltration, which will cost $200,000. Also in FY24, the Community Center will receive audio and video upgrades totaling $110,000 and badge access will be installed at the Cultural Arts Center totaling $30,000. Transfers and rents only represent a combined 5% of revenues in this fund. The other 95% of revenues come from the use of reserves.
GOLF
The golf fund a expenditures and revenues total $1.9 million. Of the golf fund revenues, $1,685,370 comes from golf course fees and $284,435 comes from the Pro Shop. The Pro Shop’s expenditures are budgeted at $795,211 while maintenance is anticipated to cost $1,179,960. The golf fund anticipates purchasing a hydrostatic tractor and snake greens mower totaling $94,000, and repairs to the cart path totaling $80,000. The golf fund will also continue to pay internal debt service and make an accelerated payback of $1 million to the city’s general fund.
