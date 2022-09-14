Winder City Council approved a rezone request to accommodate a Planned Unit Development (PUD), known as Lake Shore, located at 179 Hal Jackson Road, which is currently zones agricultural (AG).

Lake Shore will span roughly 48 acres and consist of 108 units, including 48 townhomes and 60 single-family detached homes with a gross density of 2.29 units per acre.

