Winder City Council approved a rezone request to accommodate a Planned Unit Development (PUD), known as Lake Shore, located at 179 Hal Jackson Road, which is currently zones agricultural (AG).
Lake Shore will span roughly 48 acres and consist of 108 units, including 48 townhomes and 60 single-family detached homes with a gross density of 2.29 units per acre.
Surrounding land use of the property consists of residential to the north and south, a future development of 215 residential units to the west and Winder Elementary School and Russell Middle School to the east.
The entry and exit point will be on Hal Jackson Road, where GDOT traffic counts do no report any traffic data. On either side of Hal Jackson Road is Hwy. 211 and City Pond Road
According to the staff report, "although development will cause additional traffic on Hal Jackson Road, the zoning proposal will not cause an excessive or burdensome use of existing streets." The report also said the proposal will not be burdensome on utilities or schools.
However, Dr. Chris McMichael, superintendent of the Barrow County School System came to a different conclusion regarding the development's impact on schools and road upon his review of the proposal.
McMichael wrote the development would add 105 children yielding a need for four additional teachers.
The property is zoned to Winder Elementary and Russell Middle schools, both of which have grown in the last year, and Winder-Barrow High School, which is currently at capacity, said McMichael.
"Traffic concerns from the development itself such as whether or not parking would be allowed on the streets, a need for sidewalks and safe places for bus stops should also be addressed."
"Narrow streets, particularly where parking is allowed on streets, does not provide safe access for buses."
McMichael suggests the developer provide shelters in accessible locations such as a clubhouse or other large well-lighted areas.
"Serving this development would also require more bus routes, buses and bus drivers at an initial cost to the school system of $131,000 and an ongoing cost of more than $54,000 per year."
According to the county, the proposal is "inconsistent with the city's Future Development Map and Comprehensive Plan, adding that the requested Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning designation has not been incorporated in the county and city's joint comprehensive plan.
"Consequently, the PUD zoning district is not considered appropriate within any of the character areas within the city."
The county said it "respectfully requests the city's consideration of zoning conditions intended to address the potential traffic impacts from the proposed development and the cost of any necessary improvements resulting from the development, particularly at the intersection with Hwy. 211."
The county suggests the developer contribute to the realignment of Cedar Creek Road. The county also proposed the addition of a condition requiring a traffic study and requiring the developer to bear the responsibility of any measures as a result of the traffic study.
The applicant, Scott Puckett, Inc., asked for a number of variances from the City of Winder's Comprehensive Plan including the following:
- Relief from the minimum porch area requirement of 36 square feet and minimum depth of six feet to a 16 square foot minimum area and a four-foot depth for townhomes and a 32 square foot minimum porch area and four-foot depth in two of the single-family detached homes styles and a five-foot porch depth for the other two detached home styles.
- Relief from the maximum garage door of 50% of the overall width of the front façade on townhomes to 75% of the overall width.
- Relief from the minimum lot width requirement of 200 feet to 60 feet for the detached homes and 24 feet for the townhomes.
- Relief from the minimum lot area requirement of two acres (1 acre = 43,560 square feet) to 7,200 square feet for the detached homes and 1,200 square feet for the townhomes.
- Relief from the minimum heated floor area requirement of 1,800 square feet to 1,600 square feet in townhomes.
- Relief from building placement minimum sideyard, streetyard and rear requirements from 50 feet to 10 feet of sideyard for both townhomes and detached homes; 25 feet of streetyard for townhomes and 20 feet for detached homes; and 25 feet of rear yard for townhomes and 30 feet for detached homes.
During the Winder's voting session Sept. 6, councilmember Jimmy Terrell made a motion to table the proposal, which ended in a 3-3 tie that Mayor David Maynard broke, voting in opposition to Terrell's motion to table.
Council member Shannon Hammond made a second motion to approve the request with staff recommended conditions. Terrell amended Hammond's motion to add two more conditions to the approval, including a covenant to restrict short-term rentals and to allow no more than 10% of the total overall properties within the subdivision. Terrell's amended motion carried 5-1 with council member Stephanie Brit opposed.
