The Winder City Council approved event permits and alcohol resolutions for two upcoming events at Jug Tavern Park.
The first event permit and alcohol resolution approved allows for the Easterseals of North Georgia Cornhole Tournament to be held Saturday, Aug. 13 from 3-7 p.m. The tournament will be a public fundraising event anticipated to draw roughly 200 spectators. No street closures are planned on the day of the event, which plans to feature bouncy houses, music, craft and food vendors.
The second event permit approved by the council was requested by The Alumni Family for its 13th Annual All White Jazz in the Park Event for Sunday, Sept. 4 from 4-10 p.m. No street closures are planned on the day of the event, which is suspected to draw roughly 300 spectators. The event is closed to the public.
The Winder City Council held a meeting Thursday, Aug. 2 and made the decisions on the following requests recently submitted to the city:
• A request to divide a property located at 55 South Center Street into four tracts was approved 5-1 with councilmember Kobi Kilgore opposed. The planning staff report recommended approval to subdivide due to the property being "grandfathered" in as a nonconforming use. The applicant also sought a variance request to reduce the side yard setback requirement from 12 feet to 7.5 feet on the same property. The variance request was denied 4-2, with councilmembers Jimmy Terrell and Stephanie Britt opposed. The denial of the variance followed planning staff's recommendation due to a lack of hardship.
• A request to rezone a property located at 670 Loganville Highway from agricultural (AG) to general commercial (B2) was denied 4-2 with Terrell and Kilgore opposed to the denial. The applicant proposed to remove the existing dilapidated house and debris from the property and sell the it. Planning staff recommended denial, stating that it would create "spot zoning" due to it having no similar adjacent zoning and being surrounded by agricultural and government/institutional zoning. Staff also found that the request would not conform to the Future Land Use Map (FLUM) of the Suburban Neighborhood character area.
• An annexation and rezone request for a property located at 0 Jefferson Highway from Barrow County community commercial district (C2) to City of Winder low-density, single family residential (R1) was unanimously tabled by the council upon the applicants request. Despite the tabling, planning staff has already recommended approval for both the annexation and rezoning based on conflicting current zoning and suggested future land uses of adjacent properties. According to planning staff's analysis, there are four single-family residential homes right across the street that are currently zoned Barrow County intensive commercial district (C3) and are in the commercial corridor of the Barrow County FLUM. Staff also recommends the FLUM within the 2018 Barrow County Comprehensive Plan update be amended to place the subject property within the Suburban Neighborhood character area.
• An annexation, rezone and conditional use request for a property located at 751 Harry McCarty Road, Bethlehem, from Barrow County agricultural (AG) to City of Winder neighborhood commercial (B1) to allow for the operation of a self-service storage facility was unanimously approved with conditions, following staff's recommendations.
