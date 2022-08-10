The Winder City Council approved event permits and alcohol resolutions for two upcoming events at Jug Tavern Park.

The first event permit and alcohol resolution approved allows for the Easterseals of North Georgia Cornhole Tournament to be held Saturday, Aug. 13 from 3-7 p.m. The tournament will be a public fundraising event anticipated to draw roughly 200 spectators. No street closures are planned on the day of the event, which plans to feature bouncy houses, music, craft and food vendors.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.