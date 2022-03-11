The Winder Police Department investigated a series of smash-and-grab burglaries where a suspect had thrown a large rock through the windows of three local businesses and then stole items and cash from inside.
These burglaries began in November 2021 and continued through March 2022. The victim businesses consisted of two gas stations and a local bakery. Property damage was extensive in all three burglaries.
Upon further investigation by Winder Police detectives, a suspect was developed.
The suspect is 57-year-old Dereck Johnson of Winder. Johnson was already wanted by Winder Police for a separate case in 2021 for the theft of a financial transaction card and fraudulent use of the card.
Johnson was also previously convicted of a 2018 smash-and-grab burglary that occurred in Winder and was currently out on parole for that offense.
Johnson was arrested today on the financial transaction card warrants and is now being charged with three new counts of smash-and-grab burglary, one felony count of theft by taking and two misdemeanor counts of theft by taking.
