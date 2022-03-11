Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Rain showers this evening becoming steadier and heavier overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at less than 5 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening becoming steadier and heavier overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at less than 5 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.