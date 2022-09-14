Winder resident Natalie Kinard recently authored a children's book, "Be Yourself," which was recently released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After being home-schooled all her life, Samantha is enrolled into public school for the first time after her family moved from the country to the big city. As her nerves grow about her first day, will Samantha’s fears come true, or will new friends start to come her way?
A story for kids of all ages, Kinard's book is a lesson in learning to love yourself no matter what others say, and finding the beauty in what makes each person unique.
Much like Samantha, Natalie Kinard was a country girl who moved to the big city. As an adult, Kinard now has four children of her own and teaches them how to love themselves and be proud of who they are. As a teacher for a few years, she also taught this valuable lesson to her students, many of them fearing they were not “normal” enough. Kinard took the time to sit and discuss with each student of the beauty in their differences.
"Be Yourself" is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7425-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.