"Be Yourself" by Natalie Kinard

Winder resident Natalie Kinard recently authored a children's book, "Be Yourself," which was recently released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

After being home-schooled all her life, Samantha is enrolled into public school for the first time after her family moved from the country to the big city. As her nerves grow about her first day, will Samantha’s fears come true, or will new friends start to come her way?

