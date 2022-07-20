Winder author Wayde S. Black's children's book "The Little Ember: A Camping Story," was recently published and released by RoseDog Books.
In the book, which was illustrated by Richard M. Black, a boy and his family spend the weekend camping together.
Black was inspired to write about his love of camping at Mt. Charleston with his family as a young boy while living in Las Vegas, Nev.
Black is an Air Force veteran with a bachelor's of arts from Eastern Illinois University.
The 44-page book can be purchased as a hardcover for $25 or as an eBook for $20. The ISBN is 978-1-63764-479-9.
To buy the book, visit RoseDog Books' online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-little-ember/.
