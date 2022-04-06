Apalachee and Winder-Barrow High Schools were among State Superintendent Richard Woods' 2022 Advanced Placement (AP) STEM Schools.
Woods named 239 AP Honor Schools across 88 districts based on results of 2021 AP courses and exams.
The AP Honor Schools are named in eight AP categories including access and support, challenge, expansion, humanities, humanities achievement, schools of distinction, STEM and STEM achievement schools.
AP STEM schools have a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses including calculus AB, calculus BC, statistics, biology, chemistry, environmental science, AP physics 1, physics 2, physics C, computer science A and computer science principles
AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high school level.
Students who receive a 3, 4 or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit. The Georgia Department of Education has recognized AP Honor Schools since 2008.
“We are committed to expanding opportunities for Georgia students, including in advanced and accelerated coursework,” said Woods, “I offer my sincere congratulations to each of this year’s AP Honor Schools, and thank each teacher, student and school leader who worked hard to create strong AP opportunities in these Georgia schools.”
