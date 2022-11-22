Berkmar 62, Winder-Barrow 49
Winder-Barrow boys (1-3) suffered its third consecutive loss with its 62-49 loss to Berkmar (2-1) Saturday afternoon.
It was a competitive matchup throughout the game, and the Bulldoggs led by two at halftime. However, they were unable to hold the lead, going through a rough five-minute stretch after the break, never recovering from there.
Senior guard Jeremiah Holloway led the way in the tough loss, pouring in 13 points, six rebounds and three steals. Junior guard Tyrin Sims scored 10, while senior big man Justice Billings scored seven more and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Winder-Barrow will look to get back in the win column Monday morning when it faces Mill Creek (0-3).
Winder-Barrow (1-2) took a brutal loss against 7A’s Buford (1-0), losing 82-17 on the road.
With their second consecutive loss, the Lady Bulldoggs lost its last two matchups against 7A opponents by a combined margin of 149-37.
They will hope to get back on track Monday morning against Westside (0-1)
