Winder-Barrow Community Theatre announced its 2022 Main Stage Season.
Season tickets are on sale on the WBCT website at www.winderbarrowtheatre.org. Please note there is a fee for purchasing tickets online.
Adult season tickets are $45 and season tickets for seniors, students and teachers are $35. The season ticket consists of four shows during 2022. “Addams Family Musical” in March; “Last Round-up of the Guacamole Queens” in April and May; “Almost, Maine” in August and the season ends with “Packing Up Polly” in October.
Information about each of these shows can be found on the website.
Individual tickets for “The Addams Family Musical” are now available on the website as well. When you click on the online link, you will see the name of the show. Click on the dropdown arrow on the right side to see each date of the show. Choose the date, complete order and pay. Tickets purchased online will be waiting at will call on the date of the show.
Show dates include March 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinees on the March 20 and 27th are at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets early to guarantee a seat.
Masks will not be required but are highly recommended. For more information about WBCT and other upcoming shows and events, please see the website.
