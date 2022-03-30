Winder-Barrow Community Theatre (WBCT)announced the second show in its 2022 Main Stage Season.
“The Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens” by Jones, Hope and Wooten is a hysterical southern comedy that will make audiences laugh out loud, according to WBCT.
Show dates are April 22-24 and April 29-May 1. The Friday and Saturday night shows are at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees are at 3 p.m.
Tickets purchased in advance are $10 for seniors (55 and older), students and teachers. Adults are $12.50 in advance. If you purchase tickets at the door on the date of the show (if available), they are $13 and $15.
Purchase tickets online at www.winderbarrowtheatre.org and click the “online” link on the red ticket on the right side of the home page. There is an online fee.
Tickets can also be purchased by mail. To find the mailing information, click on the “mail” link on the WBCT website.
All tickets will be held at Will Call on the date of the show.
For more information about the show and other events, please see the website at www.winderbarrowtheatre.org.
