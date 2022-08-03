Winder-Barrow Community Theatre recently completed its second week of Drama Camp for 2022.
The children and teen camper spent the week learning about theater and learning music for a show they presented Friday for parents and friends.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds light and variable..
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 9:35 am
Winder-Barrow Community Theatre recently completed its second week of Drama Camp for 2022.
The children and teen camper spent the week learning about theater and learning music for a show they presented Friday for parents and friends.
The Christmas show will present a chance for children and teens to perform in “The Nutcracker” and show what they learned at camp.
This will be the play, not the ballet of “The Nutcracker”. Auditions will be in September and more information is available on the WBCT website at www.winderbarrowtheatre.org
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.