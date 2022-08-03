WBCT donates to Feeding Barrow

Pictured (from left): Ellen Petree and Laura Etheridge, BCSS Feeding Barrow Program; Pam Veader and Tery Overbey, Winder Barrow Community Theatre; and Dr. Ken Greene of the Winder Barrow Community Theatre and BCSS assistant superintendent of student services

 Submitted photo

The Winder Barrow Community Theatre officially kicked-off the community awareness and fundraising campaign for Barrow County School System's 2022-2023 Feeding Barrow program with a $500 donation.

WBCT designated Feeding Barrow as a recipient of a portion of the ticket sales from Children’s Playhouse July 8-17 production of Charlotte’s Web based on the book of E.B. White.

