The Winder Barrow Community Theatre officially kicked-off the community awareness and fundraising campaign for Barrow County School System's 2022-2023 Feeding Barrow program with a $500 donation.
WBCT designated Feeding Barrow as a recipient of a portion of the ticket sales from Children’s Playhouse July 8-17 production of Charlotte’s Web based on the book of E.B. White.
Feeding Barrow partners with local nonprofit agencies to provide weekend meal bags for students who struggle with food insecurity on the weekends. The nutritious and kid-friendly weekend meal bags provide over 450 Barrow County School System students with meals and snacks to carry them from Friday supper to Sunday supper each weekend. “We are thankful for the annual support of WBCT for this essential student support program, and to our caring and compassionate partner agencies for all of their support,” remarked Laura Etheridge. The approximate annual cost to support one student for the school year is $300.00 and donations of any amount are welcome.
